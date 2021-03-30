No Comments

2021 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

2021 Chevrolet Camaro LS and LT

Photo: Chevrolet

Even if you’re not a car person, chances are you’re familiar with the Chevrolet Camaro. This iconic muscle car has been a mainstay in Chevy’s lineup since the mid ’60s, with a seven-year hiatus in the 2000s. Since its reintroduction in 2009, the Camaro has been turning heads on roads across the U.S., and the latest iteration is no exception.

The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro is offer at eight trim levels: 1LS, 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, LT1, 1SS, 2SS, and ZL1. All trims except the 1LS are offered in either coupe or convertible body style.

What’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?

The 2021 Camaro marks the sixth model year for the muscle car’s sixth generation. Unsurprisingly, that means there aren’t many additions to this year’s Camaro; though there are at least a few worth mentioning.

For 2021, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have gone wireless in all Camaro models. Also, wireless charging is now a standard feature in the 3LT and 2SS models. There’s a new package this year as well: the Wild Cherry Design Package, which includes the new Wild Cherry Tintcoat exterior color, black stripes, fancier 20-inch wheels, and Camaro-logo floor mats.

Exterior

2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo: Chevrolet

2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS and LT1

Photo: Chevrolet

As with its predecessors, the 2021 Camaro has a wide and aggressive stance that means business. From first glance, you’ll know it’s a Camaro thanks to its low grille that’s designed to be aerodynamic and help the Camaro glide down the road with ease. Depending on model, you can choose from various spoilers including blade and rear-wing. You can also opt for racing stripes to complement your chosen paint color.

Interior

Inside, the 2021 Chevy Camaro is as opulent as ever. Available interior options include dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, a leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, and heated/ventilated front seats. Bluetooth connectivity also comes standard in all Camaro models.

When it comes to infotainment, each model comes with a Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system (Plus or Premium available depending on model). You can also opt for a Bose premium audio system for crisper sound on your commute.

Performance and efficiency

The 2021 Camaro has four available engine options, depending on trim.

The standard engine on the LS and LT models is a 2.0-liter turbo that pumps out 275 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and carries an impressive EPA-estimated fuel efficiency rating of 22 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway.

On the LT model, you can also opt for the available 3.6-liter V6, which produces 335 horsepower and 284 lb-ft of torque. That mill helps the Camaro soar from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds with the manual transmission, or 5.4 seconds with the 10-speed automatic.

The third powertrain option, which is standard on the LT1 and SS models, is a brawny 6.2-liter LT1 V8. It comes paired to either a manual or 10-speed automatic transmission, and can get from 0-60 in as little as 4 seconds. The engine also has impressive efficiency ratings of 16 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway when paired with the automatic transmission.

Finally, the ZL1 model comes with a standard supercharged 6.2-liter LT5 V8. It produces a whopping 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The 1.7-liter Eaton supercharger drops the 0-60 time down to 3.7 seconds with manual and 3.5 seconds with automatic transmission.

Safety

All 2021 Camaro models come standard with safety features like a rear vision camera, a comprehensive airbag system, and Chevy Teen Driver. As you move up the trim levels, you open up a wider variety of safety technologies. These include forward collision alert, lane change alert, rear park assist, and rear cross traffic alert.

Not all Camaro models have received safety ratings from NHTSA, but those that did received a 5-star overall rating. And while the IIHS did not award the Camaro with a Top Safety Pick accolade, it did give the coupe a “good” rating (the highest possible) in all crashworthiness tests except for roof strength.

