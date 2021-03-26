No Comments

2021 Chevrolet Colorado Production is Being Extended

Production of the 2021 Colorado is continuing for a bit longer

Photo: Chevrolet

Back in June 2020, General Motors kicked off production its 2021 model lineup with the new Chevrolet Colorado. Along with the 2021 GMC Canyon, the Colorado would go on to become the first 2021 GM vehicle to leave the assembly line and hit the streets. Production of the pickup truck has been going strong for nearly 10 months now, and it looks like it will continue for a while longer.

Own a Silverado? Here are six ways to use your tailgate

The new Chevrolet Colorado

With March nearly over, many automakers are beginning to gear up for the 2022 model year. Within the next few months, General Motors’ factories will gradually begin the manufacturing process for new vehicles while ceasing production of the old ones. The 2021 Colorado will be among the currently available GM vehicles to stop production before the summer. However, this won’t be happening as early as previously stated.

Originally, the 2021 Colorado was supposed to wrap production at the end of April. However, GM recently confirmed that the pickup will be getting a one-month production extension. Plants like the Wentzville plant in Missouri will continue to manufacture the current-year Colorado until the week of May 31. This means the truck will have been in production for a full year.

The 2021 Colorado saw a light but welcome update to the 2020 model. While not a full refresh, the current iteration of the truck did see a redesigned tailgate and front fascia. Other updates included new wheel designs, three new color options, and the loss of the previous model’s base trim level.

The Chevrolet Infotainment System: These are the best features

The new 2022 Colorado will see a few minor tweaks and improvements to the 2021 model. These include a few trim level shakeups, altered availability of technologies across certain trims, and several new exterior color options. The truck will likely enter the manufacturing process shortly after production of the 2021 Colorado ceases in late May.