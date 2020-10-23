No Comments

2021 Chevrolet Equinox Overview

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox remains mainly unchanged for the new model year. But who’s complaining when it’s such a well-rounded ride? It builds on the previous model year’s reputation for being an efficient, versatile, and modern compact SUV that’s suited for family life.

Exterior

Available in four different trim levels and a variety of packages, the 2021 Equinox is easy to customize to suit your family’s unique preferences and needs. Keep it simple, and affordable, when you go with the L base trim.

Opt for the top Premier trim if you prefer your SUV with a bit more refinement and luxury features. This version has an available Bose seven-speaker sound system and an available panoramic power sunroof.

Select the available ‘Hit the Road’ Package with roof rack cross rails and molded assist steps, to enhance your outdoor excursions. Other personalized options include the Sport Edition, Midnight Edition, and Blackout Package.

Interior

With seating for up to five passengers and versatile cabin configurations, the 2021 Equinox smoothly shifts from commutes to errands to road trips. 60/40 folding split-bench seats accommodate longer items in the cargo area.

Fold the backseat flat to tap into 63.9 cubic feet of maximum cargo volume. And take advantage of the hidden storage compartment in the rear cargo area when you need to store valuables out of sight during your travels.

The 2021 Equinox has a spectrum of cabin choices to match your family’s aesthetic and lifestyle. Go minimalist with the base trim. Choose the Sport Edition for edgy black accents and Jet Black perforated leather-appointed seating surfaces.

Spoil your family with the Leather Package, which includes front-seat memory settings. It also has the conveniences of an auto-dimming rearview mirror and heated, power-adjustable exterior mirrors.

Performance

2021 Equinox

Fuel economy is where the 2021 Equinox shines. Each trim comes with a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine under the hood. When equipped with front-wheel drive, it achieves 31 mpg on the highway. This means you’ll make more headway on road trips before needing to refuel.

Not only is it fun to drive, but the Equinox is available with all-wheel drive. It’s a confidence-boosting feature that will give you and your family more peace of mind when driving on slick roads.

The 2021 Equinox also boasts one other family-friendly strength when it comes to performance. It boasts a five out of five predicted reliability rating, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Safety and infotainment

2021 Equinox interior

Chevy has endowed the 2021 Equinox with a wide range of safety technologies to boost your confidence on the road. No matter what trim you pick, each model comes with Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, among other systems.

The brand’s exclusive Teen Driver system, as well as StabiliTrak and OnStar and Chevrolet Conected Services capability, are just a few other safety perks to ease your mind. Higher trims provide additional driver-assist technologies such as Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and an HD Rear Vision Camera.

The 2021 Equinox is more than just superbly safe, though. It delivers a rewarding mix of tech for an informed and entertained driving experience each time you hit the road.

Each trim has Active Noise Cancellation for a quiet environment so you can focus on the music and conversations at hand. A built-in 4G Wi-Fi hotspot with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto means that you and your children can work and play en route to your destination. You can also add on a backseat infotainment system with a DVD player to keep young ones quietly occupied on long road trips.

