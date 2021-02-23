No Comments

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

As Chevrolet’s bestselling vehicle, the tough, capable 2021 Silverado 1500 offers something for everyone with its numerous engine options, trim levels, and feature combinations. This truck is available in eight trims: WT, Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, LT Trail Boss, RST, LTZ, and High Country. Most trims can be equipped with either FWD or AWD. The Silverado comes in regular, double, or crew cab configurations, along with short, standard, or long bed options.

2021 Silverado Updates: Find out what’s new with this popular Chevy truck

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

What’s new for 2021

The most important new feature for the 2021 Silverado is the six-function Multi-Flex tailgate. This tailgate can quickly transform into a workbench, a load stop, a bed step, and more. The Silverado also receives several new camera-enabled trailering technologies, including Jack-Knife Alert and Trailer Length Indicator. For easier smartphone integration, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available on most trims.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance and capabilities

The Silverado 1500 offers a wide range of powertrain options for every truck need. Choose from engines like the 6.2-liter V8 for massive towing jobs, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel for efficient capability, or the 2.7-liter turbo for lightweight power.

2.7-liter turbo inline-four: 310 horsepower, 348 lb-ft of torque, 9,600 pounds max trailering, 10-speed automatic transmission

3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel: 277 horsepower, 460 lb-ft of torque, 9,500 pounds max trailering, 10-speed automatic

4.3-liter V6: 285 horsepower, 305 lb-ft of torque, 7,900 pounds max trailering, six-speed automatic

5.3-liter V8: 355 horsepower, 385 lb-ft of torque, 10,900 pounds max trailering, six-speed automatic

5.3-liter V8 with DFM: 355 horsepower, 385 lb-ft of torque, 11,500 pounds max trailering, eight-speed or 10-speed automatic

6.2-liter V8 with DFM: 420 horsepower, 460 lb-ft of torque, 13,300 pounds max trailering, 10-speed automatic

Pre-Owned Perks: The best reasons to buy a used Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior features

With its eight trim levels, the Silverado 1500 can show off an array of different exterior looks. Options include 18-inch, 20-inch, and 22-inch wheels, along with chrome detailing, black Chevrolet bowtie badging, assist steps, and LED headlights and taillights. Every Silverado incorporates the high-strength steel Durabed with 12 tie-downs, the handy CornerStep bumper, and up to 89.1 cubic feet of cargo space. Key available features include LED cargo box lighting, a power up/down tailgate, bedside storage, and trailer-hitching equipment.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior features

The interior of the Silverado 1500 prioritizes both comfort and utility. The cabin’s roomy design is elevated by available amenities like power-adjustable heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control. You can also add extra storage space in the center console, under the rear seats, or inside the rear seatbacks. Advanced options like remote start, a 15-inch head-up display, and up to 15 trailering camera views make driving, hitching, and towing more convenient.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Safety and infotainment tech

The Silverado 1500 comes generously equipped with advanced safety and infotainment technologies. For safety, all models carry six air bags, a rearview camera, and electronic stability control. Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert can be added to every trim.

The Silverado’s standard infotainment system includes a 7-inch touch screen, Bluetooth audio streaming and hands-free phone features, and smartphone integration. This system can also be upgraded with an 8-inch screen, in-vehicle apps, SiriusXM satellite radio, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and navigation with enhanced voice recognition.

For more information on the latest Silverado 1500 features and developments, turn to our ongoing Chevy coverage at The News Wheel.