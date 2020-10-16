No Comments

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Can Pull 36,000 Pounds

The 2021 Silverado 3500HD

Photo: Chevrolet

If you have a 36,000-pound load to tow but no truck to handle it, the beefy 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is here to help. And even if you don’t need those monster towing abilities, the rest of the 2021 Silverado HD lineup boasts some enticing updates, too.

2021 Silverado HD towing updates

The Silverado 3500HD previously maxed out at 35,500 pounds of towing capacity. It’s adding 500 pounds of pull to that number for the new model year — made possible, Chevrolet says, by changes to the suspension and wheels.

To reach this 36,000-pound pinnacle of towing strength, you’ll need to opt for a very specific configuration: a Work Truck trim equipped with a regular cab, a dual-rear-wheel setup, two-wheel drive, the Max Tow Package, and a 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine paired with the 10-speed Allison automatic transmission.

Other trailering upgrades are coming, too. Both Silverado HD models — the 2500HD and the 3500HD — already offer up to 15 available camera views for towing and more. Now, they’re getting five new trailering features (previously seen on the smaller Silverado 1500). The trailer length indicator makes changing lanes easier when you’re towing. Jack-knife alert helps your truck and trailer stay safely aligned. A cargo bed view enhancement, rear side view enhancement, and improved rear trailer view make it easier to hitch up your load.

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado HD Midnight Edition

Photo: Chevrolet

Other new 2021 Silverado HD features

Four new special editions are available for the 2021 Silverado HD. The Carhartt Special Edition for the LTZ trim adds features like special interior and exterior details, Mosaic Black Metallic paint, and a soft Carhartt-badged tonneau cover. The Midnight Edition gives LT and LTZ trims a fully blacked-out look. The Z71 Sport Edition equips the LT and LTZ with color-matched exterior details and all-terrain tires, while the Z71 Chrome Sport adds chrome accents and unique 20-inch wheel options.

Other Silverado HD updates include available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, expanded availability for SiriusXM and OnStar, and a standard front center console with storage. The Safety Confidence Package makes driver-assist features like Forward Collision Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking available on entry-level trims.

The new 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD have already gone into production, and they’re expected to show up on dealer lots before the end of the year.