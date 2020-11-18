No Comments

2021 Chevrolet Spark Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re looking to save money on gas, fit into tight city spaces, or buy a new vehicle on a budget, say hello to the 2021 Chevrolet Spark. This gas-sipping subcompact hatchback delivers bright colors, fun dynamics, and modern technologies in a small but high-value package. It’s available in four trims: LS, 1LT, 2LT, and ACTIV.

Performance and efficiency

With its small dimensions and maneuverable build, the 2021 Chevrolet Spark is agile and fun to drive. It’s one of the few vehicles still sold with a manual transmission, and an engaging five-speed option is available for each trim. You can also count on great fuel efficiency when you drive the Spark. Most models get 33 mpg in combined driving and up to 38 mpg on the highway from the 1.4-liter ECOTEC engine.

Exterior features

The Chevrolet Spark packs plenty of style, starting with its 10 vivid paint color options. Choices like Red Hot, Passion Fruit, Toasted Marshmallow, Mystic Blue, and Cayenne Orange really make the Spark stand out. The available Spark Special Edition distinguishes itself with a two-tone roof, a black grille, and a variety of accent colors. Or, opt for the tough ACTIV trim, which presents black bumpers, a roof rack, Gunmetal Silver aluminum wheels, and a raised suspension.

Interior features

With nearly 42 inches of front legroom and up to 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seat folded down, the Chevrolet Spark offers plenty of room to accommodate active lifestyles. You can also add an extra level of comfort with the available heated leatherette seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Safety and infotainment tech

The Spark is fully loaded with the latest infotainment technologies. The standard Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System includes a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth audio, voice command, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Conveniences like USB ports and a Wi-Fi hotspot come standard as well.

Safety is a serious priority in the Spark. All trims feature 10 air bags, a rearview camera, and electronic stability control. Higher trims add driver-assist measures like Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Park Assist.