2021 Chevrolet Suburban Features Nine Exterior Paint Choices

The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban, a well-equipped, large, family-friendly hauler, will feature a choice of nine colors for the exterior.

You can go classic and light with Satin Steel Metallic, Empire Beige Metallic, Summit White, or Iridescent Pearl Tricoat. Go bold and dark with Black, Graywood Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, or Shadow Gray Metallic. If you want to easily spot your 2021 Suburban in a crowded parking lot, opt for Bright Cherry Red Tintcoat.

If you choose Cherry Red Tintcoat or Iridescent Pearl Tricoat, be prepared to pay an additional charge. If you have your heart set on Iridescent Pearl Tricoat, you’ll have to upgrade from the base LS trim. The rest of the colors can be applied to all six trim levels of the 2021 Suburban.

Spinning the color wheel for the interior of the 2021 Chevy Suburban is fun, too, with five color combinations to pick from. Go dark and moody with a completely Jet Black interior. Or mix it up with combinations such as Dark Atmosphere/Ash Gray, Jet Black/Maple Sugar, or Jet Black/Mocha. The combination of Jet Black/Victory Red makes an unexpected statement in the full-size SUV.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

There is hope that the 2021 Suburban will stick to its original launch date as General Motors hasn’t said otherwise, yet.

“The Chevrolet Suburban, and its shorter variant – the Chevrolet Tahoe, has been completely overhauled for the 2021 model year, receiving a thorough redesign and re-engineering. Priced to start at $52,995, the extended-length full-size SUV is scheduled to launch in mid-2020, and — from what we currently know — they are still on track to meet that timeframe, despite the COVID-19 outbreak and the associated business and operational ramifications,” according to GM Authority writer Alex Luft.

The 2021 Suburban also offers a choice in powertrains, including the late-available Duramax Diesel engine. A 10-speed automatic transmission will be standard for each engine.

The News Wheel will keep you informed on any updates released about the 2021 Chevy Suburban.