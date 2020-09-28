No Comments

2021 Chevrolet Suburban Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

Dating from 1934, the Suburban is Chevrolet’s oldest nameplate — but it’s all-new for 2021. This mighty SUV boasts heightened performance, new technologies, expanded space for passengers and cargo, and fresh looks both inside and out.

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance

The new Suburban provides an exceptionally smooth ride thanks to its independent rear multilink suspension. Optional Magnetic Ride Control lets all four wheels operate independently for better control and bump-free travel. The available Four Corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension provides even greater comfort, along with adjustable height for easy entry, exit, and ground clearance.

All Suburban models feature a new 10-speed automatic transmission with push-button shifting. This transmission can be paired with three different engine options. The standard 5.3-liter V8 contributes 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The available 6.2-liter V8 boosts those numbers to 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Later this year, a new 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel will be available, too. It’s rated at 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior

With the Suburban lineup, you can choose from six trim levels and nine exterior paint colors. Wheel options range in size from 18 to 22 inches and offer a variety of design options. With every model, you’ll receive LED headlamps and taillamps, assist steps, and the Suburban’s muscular new design. The Suburban’s exterior looks can be customized even further with trims like the black-accented RST, the all-terrain Z71, and the premium High Country.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior

Comfort and convenience take top priority inside the Suburban. Tri-zone automatic climate control keeps passengers in all three rows happy. Power adjustability, heat, and ventilation are available for the front seats, and all three rows can be trimmed in optional leather or premium cloth. An available panoramic power sunroof lets in additional light. The Suburban is exceptionally roomy as well. The second and third rows get more than 2 inches of added legroom compared to the 2020 model. When both rear rows are folded down, the Suburban can fit 144.7 cubic feet of cargo — a 23-cubic-foot improvement.

Photo: Chevrolet

Safety and infotainment

For peace of mind, the Suburban comes standard with IntelliBeam headlamps, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, and a Following Distance Indicator. Available options include adaptive cruise control, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert. HD Surround Vision, a new 15-inch head-up display, and nine camera views for trailering help improve visibility. The Suburban is also equipped with a wealth of standard infotainment features, including a 10.2-inch display screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

