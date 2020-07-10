No Comments

New Features of the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban Texas Edition

Chevrolet Suburban Texas Edition badging

Photo: General Motors

The Chevrolet Suburban Texas Edition features unique exterior badging and many practical packages to pay homage to the Lone Star State, where the GM Arlington plant is located. For the 2021 model year, this full-size SUV comes with some exciting add-ons, making it an ideal option if your family wants to show your Texas pride.

While the 2019 and 2020 Suburban Texas Edition package was only available on the LTZ trim levels, the 2021 package is offered on the LT and Premier trim levels. To have this package for the all-new SUV, you will need to select the Luxury Package or the LT Signature Package.

The Luxury Package

The athletic Chevrolet Suburban Texas Edition

Photo: General Motors

The Luxury Package comes with innovative safety technologies for your peace of mind. These include the driver assistance features of the Driver Alert Package, Rear Pedestrian Alert, and HD Surround Vision.

This package also makes for a more flexible interior space by adding second and third-row power 60/40 split-folding bench seats. An automatic heated steering wheel and second-row outboard heated seats also provide warmth on chilly mornings.

The power tilt and telescopic steering column are included as well as outside mirrors that are heated, power-folding, and power-adjustable. Better yet, the SUV can conveniently memorize the outside rearview mirror and power driver seat presets of you and another driver.

The LT Signature Package

The interior of the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

If you opt for the LT Signature Package, you can enjoy all the features of the Luxury Package along with a panoramic power sunroof for incredible views of the sky and the Max Trailering Package for easier trailering. In addition, the SUV has a bolder style, adding 20-inch painted aluminum wheels with Argent Metallic pockets.

The Premier trim level

The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

At the Premier trim level, the Suburban Texas Edition is even more stylish with 22-inch all-season blackwall tires, 22-inch polished aluminum wheels, and distinct Texas Edition badging. Wheel locks also help deter potential thieves without taking away from the SUV’s look.

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Tahoe also have Texas Edition models. If you’re interested in driving a well-equipped vehicle that stands out on the road, it’s worth checking out these models along with the 2021 Suburban Texas Edition.