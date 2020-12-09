No Comments

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Duramax Earns Best-in-Class Fuel Economy

3.0-liter Duramax makes the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe best-in-class

Photo: General Motors

The all-new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe has a new superlative under its belt(line). When equipped with the 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel, the Tahoe is the most fuel-efficient full-size SUV in America. Add that accolade to the most advanced, spacious, and smooth-driving Tahoe yet? Think chef’s kiss but make it a gas station attendant. A gas station attendant wearing a chef’s hat for some reason.

“The 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel brings a refined engine experience to the already impressive redesign of the all-new 2021 Tahoe and Suburban,” said Bob Krapes, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director. “Combining the segment’s best fuel efficiency with increased space inside of the vehicle compared to the previous generation equals an all-new Tahoe and Suburban ready for the next long road trip or family adventure.”

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Duramax balances efficiency, power

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

Photo: General Motors

As shapely as it is fuel-efficient

Photo: General Motors

Duramax: the first name in all things diesel

Photo: General Motors

Thanks to the Duramax, the rear-wheel-drive Tahoe delivers 21 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 24 mpg combined. Not bad at all for an SUV that also puts down 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque and tows up to 8,500 pounds. Not too bad at all. With four-wheel drive, the Tahoe is still pretty impressive at 20 mpg in the city, 26 mpg on the highway, and 22 mpg combined.

Comparatively, the 2WD Tahoe equipped with the 6.2-liter V8 — which delivers the same amount of torque — returns 15 mpg in the city, 20 mpg on the highway, and 17 mpg combined and delivers less towing potential. Better yet? In the High Country, opting for the Duramax actually saves you $1,500 bucks. Like, whut?

As for the all-new 2021 Chevy Suburban? The Tahoe’s cousin is nearly as efficient with 2WD, returning 21 mpg in the city, 27 mpg in the highway, and 23 mpg combined. The 4WD Chevrolet Suburban is rated the same as the Tahoe for fuel economy.

Duramax-equipped versions of the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban begin rolling out nationwide this month.

