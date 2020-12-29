No Comments

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, Official SUV of Action, on Sale in Middle East

The 2021 Chevy Tahoe: All about that action, boss

One of the hottest new Chevrolet SUVs is finally available in one of the world’s hottest markets for new cars. Chevy launched its all-new 2021 Tahoe in the Middle East in November, dubbing it the Official SUV Action.

This begs an important question: How does one earn such a designation, officially speaking? Is there a governing body that throws its capacity behind a candidate, giving it an edge over other Unofficial SUVs of Action? Is there a voting process? Would another SUV like, say, the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban be issued a cease-and-desist order if it were to start referring to itself as the Official SUV of Action? So many questions.

“The Tahoe is a legend in the region with a loyal following that swears by its ability to balance performance and practicality. The all-new Chevrolet Tahoe will re-forge that legend,” said General Motors Africa and Middle East President and Managing Director Luay Al Shurafa. “Get ready for the Official SUV of Action.”

You heard the man. The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe the Official SUV of Action! No further questions needed.

Chevy Tahoe Z71 offers all the action

One thing that’s not questioned: the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is a big, bad, beastly SUV that’s ripe for action. To ensure that the Tahoe hits the mark and lives up to its official title, Chevrolet is offering the Tahoe Z71 a standalone trim. The Tahoe Z71 gets gotta-have-it upgrades like Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner tires, four-corner air suspension, and horizontal tow hooks in red. If that doesn’t scream adventure, I don’t know what does.

Chevy is offering four trim options for customers in the Middle East: LT, LS, Z71, and Premier. Are they ready for action? Officially, yes.

Photos: 2021 Chevy Tahoe Z71 in ACTION in the Middle East

What starts with A and ends in ction?

This photo screams action. Get ear plugs

What’s more action-y than climbing up a dune?

HI I AM ACTION

CARGO SPACE ACTION

A serene sunset with the Tahoe. Oh, also; action

