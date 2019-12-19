No Comments

[PHOTOS] 5 Key Changes for the All-New 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

The all-new 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe delivers more interior space, the latest technologies, and significantly upgraded performance as part of its sweeping redesign. Here’s a look at five of the highlights customers will find when this model arrives at dealerships.

More Space

The 2021 Tahoe boasts 25.5 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row, compared with 15.3 for the 2020 model. Maximum cargo space has also expanded dramatically, from 94.7 cubic feet to 122.9. Rear passengers have far more room to stretch out, too, with 3 more inches of legroom in the second row and 10.1 more inches in the third row.

A Smoother Ride

Built on an all-new chassis for 2021, the Tahoe comes with a standard independent multilink rear suspension — allowing the two rear wheels to respond separately to road conditions for a more comfortable ride and a better driving feel. The 2021 Tahoe also features an available Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, which allows drivers to lower the suspension for easier access and raise it for extra ground clearance. Magnetic Ride Control is also offered as an improvement over traditional shock absorbers.

Shop Click Drive: An easy, no-nonsense way to find your next Chevrolet vehicle

Photo: Chevrolet

New Powertrain Options

The 2021 Tahoe comes with a standard 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 or an available 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8. New for 2021 is a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel inline-six, which puts out 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque and is likely to offer segment-leading fuel efficiency. All of these engines come paired with a new 10-speed automatic transmission with electronic shift control. Customers can also opt for a trailering app, special camera views, and other new towing technologies recently pioneered on the redesigned Silverado truck lineup.

A Redesigned Exterior

The 2021 Tahoe offers drivers six different trim choices, with each one furnishing a bold and tough new look. Notable exterior features include standard LED headlights and taillights; 18-inch, 20-inch, and 22-inch wheel options; an available dual exhaust; and nine paint color options, including new Empire Beige Metallic, Darkmoon Blue Metallic, and Cherry Bomb Tintcoat.

Updated Technologies

Expect to see a wider range of technologies in the 2021 Tahoe. Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Park Assist, and IntelliBeam come standard for greater safety. A 15-inch head-up display, HD Surround Vision, Rear Pedestrian Alert, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert are available. The infotainment system boasts a new 10-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, and available features like wireless charging and twin 12.6-inch rear-seat screens.

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is expected to arrive at showrooms around the middle of 2020.

My Chevrolet Rewards: Brand loyalty pays off with this points program

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Photos: