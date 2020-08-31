No Comments

2021 Chevrolet Tracker Arriving in Mexico in September

The 2021 Chevrolet Tracker arrives in Mexico next month

Photo: General Motors

Anyone else remember the fun-loving little Geo Tracker? General Motors’ cute Jeep-fighter was eventually gathered up under the Chevrolet umbrella before it went by the wayside. But life, as you know, uh, finds a way. Sales of the 2021 Chevrolet Tracker kick off in Mexico in September, bringing the nameplate back to North America for the first time in over a decade.

The Latest from GM: New 2021 Buick Envision gets new tech, Avenir trim

Like the newly revived Chevrolet Blazer and Chevrolet Trailblazer, the 2021 Chevy Tracker doesn’t look at all like the classic compact SUV that first stole hearts around the world in 1989. Aesthetically, the new Tracker is somewhere closer to a cross between the new Blazer and an Equinox, which is great if you like the Blazer or Equinox (or Chevy’s current design aesthetic in general). But you can’t help but feel like there’s a missed opportunity here. What if Chevy had just really gone for it and tried to recreate that classic Tracker vibe? What if?

Instead, Chevrolet plays it safer and presents the Tracker as an all-rounder of a value option. General Motors of Mexico President Francisco Garza says that the Tracker is a unique SUV that incorporates “the best of Chevrolet’s DNA.” That includes its familiar design, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, spacious interior, and balance of performance and efficiency. It’s already proven to be a huge hit in Brazil, so Chevy must be on to something.

Photos: 2021 Chevrolet Tracker coming to Mexico

Pictured: Chevy Tracker tracking adventure

Photo: General Motors

The 2021 Chevy Tracker in Flame Red

Photo: General Motors

Plenty of space for stuff, you see

Photo: General Motors

The cabin of the Tracker

Photo: General Motors

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard

Photo: General Motors

2021 Tracker offers two-tone leather seating

Photo: General Motors

Standard panoramic roof for star-gazing

Photo: General Motors

The 2021 Chevrolet Tracker slots between the Trax and the Equinox, standing out a bit with a unique face and some muscular body lines. Whether it ultimately replaces the Trax remains to be seen: GM Authority reports that production of the Trax is slated to end in December, and the introduction of the newer (and more affordable) Trailblazer in the United States suggests it could indeed be the end of the road for the Trax after the 2021 model year.

Perhaps GM will note the surging popularity of the 2021 Ford Bronco and realize that the time has come to do something bold. And what could be bolder than bringing the Tracker — the true Tracker — back to life for the fun-loving folks of the world? Until then, the 2021 Chevrolet Tracker, launching in Mexico next month, will have to suffice.

Coming Soon: Revamped 2022 Equinox and Traverse coming next year