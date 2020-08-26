No Comments

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Trailblazer stands out in Chevrolet’s SUV lineup, presenting a boxy, stylish look — and a bolder attitude than the smaller Trax or the larger Equinox. With its compact size, roomy interior, and plentiful standard safety features, the Trailblazer is versatile enough to serve as a family car, a city runabout, or a companion for outdoor adventures.

Spotlight on the 2021 Trailblazer: Learn more about this new Chevy SUV

The Chevrolet Trailblazer is available in five trim levels: L, LS, LT, ACTIV, and RS. Every trim but L is available with all-wheel drive.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Performance

The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer offers a pair of three-cylinder turbo engine options. The standard 1.2-liter engine puts out 137 horsepower and 166 lb-ft of torque. It comes paired with a continuously variable transmission. The available 1.3-liter engine delivers a bit more muscle: 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque. This engine can be mated to either the CVT or a nine-speed automatic transmission. Three drive modes — Normal, AWD (or snow with FWD models), and Sport — provide customized performance options.

According to the EPA, Trailblazer models equipped with the 1.2-liter engine get 28 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. The 1.3-liter engine gets 29 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway with FWD, or 26 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway with AWD.

Coming Soon from Chevrolet: Take an early look at the 2022 Equinox SUV

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Exterior

The Trailblazer gives off a rugged, sculpted look at every trim level, but it saves its top exterior features for the ACTIV and RS trim levels. Both of these trims come with a two-tone roof design, dual-outlet exhaust, and LED taillamps. The more outdoor-oriented ACTIV features 17-inch wheels with sport terrain tires, while the RS shows off 19-inch high-gloss black wheels.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Interior

The interior of the five-passenger Trailblazer is surprisingly roomy given the vehicle’s small size. Rear-seat occupants get a generous 39.4 inches of legroom — only 1.5 inches less than front passengers. The Trailblazer can fit plenty of cargo, too. With the rear seats in use, there’s 25.3 cubic feet of space. When the rear seats are folded down, that number rises to 54.4 cubic feet. There’s also an available flat-folding front passenger seat to accommodate longer items.

The Trailblazer’s standard 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system comes with voice command, Bluetooth, and Chevrolet’s new wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto setup. While luxury isn’t a big focus for this model, higher trims do offer heated front seats, leatherette trim, and Bose premium audio.

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Safety

Every 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer trim comes equipped with the new Chevy Safety Assist suite. This package contains Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and IntelliBeam headlights. Other key safety measures in the Trailblazer include 10 air bags, Teen Driver technology, and available Rear Park Assist.