2021 Chevrolet Traverse Refresh Pushed Back to 2022

Photo: Chevrolet

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the auto industry this year. Model debuts have been delayed, shows have been canceled, and many new vehicles have had their release dates pushed back. The latest casualty of the crisis is the refreshed 2021 Chevrolet Traverse, which will now release in 2022.

A longer wait for the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse was set to debut in only a few months as part of Chevy’s 2021 release slate. Like a growing number of other models this year, the unexpected crisis resulting from COVID-19 has changed those plans. “The timing for the launch of the refreshed Chevrolet Traverse has been revised,” Chevrolet said in a recent press release on the matter. “It will now launch in calendar year 2021 as a 2022 model. We will share more details as we get closer to launch.”

The refreshed Traverse made its official debut in early March, and excited potential buyers with its mild restyling and new tech and safety features. In addition to featuring newly-revised seating options, new connective technologies, and an exciting infotainment system, the new Traverse will feature improved safety equipment. GM has been striving to improve on its safety tech for a while now, and the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse is a big step in that direction.

“With this refreshed Traverse, Chevy will have one of the freshest SUV lineups in the market,” Chevrolet’s marketing boss, Steve Majoros, said of the vehicle after its debut in March of this year. “But it’s more than just looks. Traverse already offers a long list of safety features and will now offer more standard safety features across all trims, in addition to the functionality and style Traverse owners have come to appreciate.”

More information on the pricing and release date for the newly-christened 2022 Chevrolet Traverse will be made available in the coming months.