2021 Chevrolet Traverse Snags IIHS Top Safety Pick Rating

Photo: Chevrolet

Strengthening its family-hauling credentials, the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse is now the proud owner of a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS.

This midsize three-row SUV achieves its Top Safety Pick status when equipped with the LED headlights included on its top two trims. Other award factors include the Traverse’s strong crash-test results and advanced collision-prevention technology.

“Safety for our customers through each of our brands has always been paramount to our operations,” said John Capp, GM’s director of global safety technology, strategy, and regulations. According to Capp, the Traverse’s IIHS award “serves as a testament to GM’s global commitment to safety with all our products.”

Chevrolet Traverse safety achievements

To even be considered for a Top Safety Pick award, the Traverse had to pass six tough crash tests with “good” scores. The Traverse aced these trials, which measured how well it stood up to driver-side and passenger-side small overlap, moderate overlap, and side impacts. Two other key assessments tested roof strength in rollover crashes and the protection offered by the vehicle’s head restraints and seats.

Photo: Chevrolet

Top Safety Pick standards also require a vehicle to offer optional “advanced” or “superior” systems to prevent vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian crashes. The 2021 Traverse is available with two of these. Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Front Pedestrian Detection are available on LT and above trims. Meanwhile, the High Country trim comes standard with an Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking system.

To round out Top Safety Pick requirements, the Traverse meets the IIHS’s headlight criteria by offering LED projector headlamps on its top-of-the-line Premier and High Country trims.

For extra peace of mind, the Traverse comes standard with a rearview camera, Teen Driver technology, and systems like StabiliTrak electronic stability control and anti-lock brakes.

For extra peace of mind, the Traverse comes standard with a rearview camera, Teen Driver technology, and systems like StabiliTrak electronic stability control and anti-lock brakes.