2021 Chevy Blazer Adds Numerous Safety Technologies

The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Blazer is receiving some fantastic updates for the 2021 model year that make it an even better option for small families. Perhaps the most exciting update is that the 2021 Blazer is offering a wide variety of safety technologies as standard systems.

Safety features offered for the 2021 Blazer

The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer

Photo: Chevrolet

For most trims of the 2021 Blazer, the Chevrolet Safety Assist package now comes standard, helping you have more peace of mind on each drive. For both the 2019 and 2020 model years, the features of the package were offered in the optional Driver Confidence II Package or Enhanced Convenience and Driver Confidence II Package. As such, you had to pay extra for the features.

Included in the Chevrolet Safety Assist package is Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, IntelliBeam, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. While these systems were only available for the RS and Premier trims of the 2020 Blazer, they are now standard on every trim of the 2021 model, besides the L or 1LT trims.

The 2020 Chevrolet Blazer

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Blazer also has a Convenience and Driver Confidence Package, which is standard for the 3LT, RS, and Premier trims and available for the 1LT and 2LT trims. This package consists of Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Park Assist with Audible Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. These features have the same availability on the 2021 Blazer as they did for the 2020 model.

Another optional package for the 2021 Blazer RS and Premier is the Driver Confidence II Package, which now includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, HD Surround Vision, LED Headlamps, the Rear Camera Mirror, the Safety Alert Seat, and Wireless Smartphone Charging.

The 2021 Chevrolet Blazer offers all the protective technologies you need to drive with confidence. As such, it shows promise of being a popular family hauler when it arrives at dealerships in the near future.