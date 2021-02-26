No Comments

2021 Chevy Bolt Earns Recognition from Roadshow

Photo: Chevrolet

The editors at Roadshow are impressed with the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt. So, pleased, in fact, that they gave the small EV the position of runner-up as the Best Small Electric Car for 2021.

Despite lukewarm feelings about how the 2021 Bolt drives, the Roadshow editors praised the EV’s “phenomenal range” for its size and price tag.

“The Bolt is still one of the best bargains on the market when it comes to range versus cost. With a range of 259 miles in a cute-ish hatchback body style, there’s plenty of reason to recommend it. It’s also decent to drive thanks to its 200 horsepower. If you can spare the extra cash and need the range, the Bolt is a good way to go,” according to the Roadshow staff.

2021 Chevy Bolt efficiency

The 2021 Chevy Bolt EV can reach 60 miles per hour in 6.5 seconds and generates 266 lb-ft of torque. It nets EPA-estimated ratings of 127 mpg in the city and 108 mpg on the highway.

2021 Chevy Bolt tech

Along with its advanced powertrain, the 2021 Chevy Bolt also offers plenty of advanced tech to help keep you connected and entertained. The 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot lets you connect your compatible devices easily on the go. The user-friendly Chevrolet Infotainment System features a 10.2-inch diagonal color touch screen and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Audio streaming is limitless with Bluetooth technology. The available Bose premium audio system boasts seven speakers and floods your cabin with high quality sound.

2021 Chevy Bolt safety

The 2021 Chevy Bolt offers a range of standard and active safety systems, including a bevy of advanced driver-assist technologies. You’ll have a more confident drive thanks to tech such as available Automatic Emergency, Forward Collision Alert, and Front Pedestrian Braking. Under proper conditions, these systems warn you of dangers and intervene when necessary to help prevent or minimize an accident.

