No Comments

2021 Chevy Colorado Hits South Korean Streets

The Colorado has made a big impression on Korean drivers

Photo: Chevrolet

On September 15, sales began in South Korea for the brand-new 2021 Chevy Colorado. The midsize pickup first made a splash in the country a year ago, and has quickly become a best-selling phenomenon. The newly refreshed 2021 model features more standard equipment and two new range-topping trim levels.

The Safest Choice for your Teen: The 2020 Chevy Equinox

The refreshed 2021 Chevy Colorado

The 2021 Colorado has arrived in South Koran dealerships with a number of enhancements and an expanded lineup. The addition of the range-topping Z71-X and Z71-X Midnight Edition gives the Colorado five trim levels in the country. New premium features have also been included that enhance the Colorado’s off-road capabilities. These include Hill Decent Control and a transfer shield that protects important powertrain components from dirt, rocks, water, and more. Other new features include a hi-definition rear-view camera, wireless smartphone charging capabilities, and an upgraded infotainment setup.

The success of the Colorado in Korea

The Colorado’s popularity in the country was an unexpected success story for General Motors. After its Korean launch in late 2019, the pickup quickly rose to become one of GM’s best-selling vehicles in the region. Today, the Colorado — which remains South Korea’s only genuine example in the pickup truck segment — is one of South Korea’s top five best-selling imports.

President and CEO of GM Korea, Kaher Kazem, had this to say on the success of the model in the country: “Following Colorado’s successful domestic market debut last year, we are very pleased to release the new Colorado with an advanced exterior design and best-in-class performance. We are confident that we will continue to lead the pickup truck market and present a good alternative to those seeking to expand their lifestyle and customer experience in the domestic automobile market.”

Coming Soon: The 2021 Chevy Tahoe

The 2021 Chevy Colorado is currently available at GM dealerships across South Korea. The refreshed pickup hit U.S. dealerships in late August.