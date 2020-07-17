No Comments

2021 Chevy Equinox Won’t Include 2.0-liter Engine

When the new Equinox hits the road, it will do so without its 2.0-liter engine option

Photo: Chevrolet

Since its introduction in 2005, the Chevy Equinox has been steadily growing in popularity. 15 years after its debut, the Equinox is now second only to the Silverado in terms of GM’s sales in the United States market. The 2021 model year will bring a new iteration of this popular compact crossover, but with a catch: the 2.0-liter engine option is being dropped.

One of 2020’s Safest Rides: The latest Equinox makes the list

Dropping the 2.0-liter engine

When the 2021 Chevy Equinox begins production later in the year, it won’t include an option for the turbocharged 2.0-liter LTG four-cylinder engine. This will leave the turbocharged 1.5-liter LYX gasoline engine as the only option. For its 2020 iteration, the Equinox featured the 2.0-liter engine as options on its LT and Premier trims. The engine option goes back three generations to the beginning of the model.

The reasoning behind the change comes down to sales. According to GM Authority, Equinox models with the 2.0-liter turbo engine option constituted only seven percent of total Equinox sales. With numbers that low, GM saw no reason to continue offering the engine. Despite producing 82 horsepower and 57 lb-ft of torque more than the 1.5-liter LYX option, it seems the stronger engine was not the more popular one.

Changes to various aspects of the 2021 Chevy Equinox have been in order for some time. The 2020 model already saw the discontinuation of the 1.6-liter turbo-diesel LH7 engine option. The model was also scheduled for a full refresh in 2021, complete with physical upgrades and a sporty RS trim. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this refreshed model has been pushed to the 2022 model year.

Safe and Spacious: The 2020 Equinox has it all

As one of GM’s best-selling vehicles, the Chevy Equinox is produced around the world. When the 2021 Equinox begins production for the North American market, it will do so at the GM CAMI plant in Canada. Stay tuned for more news on the 2021 Equinox as it becomes available.