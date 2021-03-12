No Comments

2021 Chevy Silverado Gains LT Trail Boss Premium Package

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss already comes with several features to improve off-roading experiences. Now, you can add the new LT Trail Boss Premium Package to the model to obtain the Bed Protection Package, Convenience Package II, Leather Package, Safety Package, and power up/down tailgate as well.

Bed Protection Package

This package includes rear wheelhouse liners and a Chevytec spray-on bedliner. It prevents your gear or rough terrains from damaging the Silverado 1500.

Photo: Chevrolet

Convenience Package II

The Convenience Package II adds more technologies inside and out of the Silverado 1500, such as the Universal Home Remote, HD Radio, and rear power sliding window. It also places two USB ports inside the cabin for charging your smartphone and a 120-volt power outlet in the bed for charging your tools.

The truck upgrades to the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System as well. This consists of an 8-inch touch screen, Bluetooth audio streaming, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. Plus, the truck has a trial subscription for SiriusXM with 360L.

Leather Package

The Leather Package gives the truck leather-appointed seats in the front row. If you choose a Crew Cab model, you’ll also have a full-length bench seat, an under-seat storage space, and a center fold-out armrest with two cupholders.

Photo: Chevrolet

Safety Package

With this package, the Silverado gains Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Front and Rear Park Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. These technologies warn of other nearby vehicles as you drive or park the truck.

Power up/down tailgate

This industry-first tailgate automatically opens and closes when you press a switch on the instrument panel, hit a button on the tailgate, or use the key fob. It also has hitch area lighting for added visibility at night.

Chevrolet has not released pricing for the LT Trail Boss Premium Package yet, but it will likely cost a bit less than it would if you were to purchase each of its features separately.