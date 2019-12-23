No Comments

2021 Chevy Suburban and Tahoe to Receive Z71 Trim Level

Photo: Chevrolet

If you’re a Chevy enthusiast, you’re familiar with the impressive hardware you get with the Z71 off-road package, which currently includes improved shocks, some sturdy skid plates, and exclusive decals. For the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban, that package of rough-and-tumble equipment is about to get even better.

Preview of the Z71 trim level

Instead of existing solely as a package of optional equipment, you can now choose Z71 as a full-fledged trim option on the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban. As a trim level, Z71 goes way beyond adding a few pieces of off-road equipment. Instead, Z71 models will boast signature styling, such as a custom front fascia complete with a pair of red horizontal tow hooks — which can come in handy if your off-road adventure goes awry.

The models boast an improved angle of approach, higher clearance, hill-descent control, and huge skid plates. They also come equipped with signature-styled 20-inch wheels and Goodyear Wrangler TrailRunner tires. You’ll also enjoy a smooth ride thanks to Magnetic Ride Control, a feature also found on the 2020 C8 Corvette Stingray. This intelligent system automatically senses and adjusts for bumps and divots in the road.

The Z71 Tahoe and Suburban will also boast class-exclusive four-corner air suspension that offers three driving modes — Normal, Off-Road 1, and Off-Road 2. Normal mode is ideal for your daily drive, while Off-Road 1 is suited to a rougher drive. It gives your SUV a 1-inch boost to its ground clearance. Off-Road 2 provides you with a 2-inch boost.

In terms of engine options, only the 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8 have been confirmed. It’s unknown if the model will eventually receive a 3.0-liter V8 diesel mill, which would offer an impressive mix of beastly torque and fuel efficiency.