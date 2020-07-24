No Comments

2021 Chevy Suburban Officially Begins Production

Not even COVID-19 can stop the world’s longest-running nameplate

Photo: Chevrolet

After months of shuttered production plants and delayed launches, the auto industry is beginning its COVID-19 recovery. Since the pandemic is still very much occurring around the world, this restart is still going slowly. However, as the second half of 2020 continues, things are beginning to pick up steam. General Motors has reopened many of its plants, including its Arlington facility outside Fort Worth, Texas. One of the first vehicles to roll off the restarted assembly line will be the anticipated 2021 Chevy Suburban.

A look at the 2021 Chevy Suburban

The choice to produce the latest Suburban at the Arlington plant is a fitting one. As any fan of automotive history knows, the large SUV is no stranger to making history. The Suburban nameplate is the longest running in history, spanning over 12 generations and an incredible 85 years. The latest iteration of the legendary SUV was first revealed back in December of 2019. Its fall 2020 release will mark the incredible dozen-generation milestone for the nameplate.

The 2021 Chevy Suburban will hit dealerships with a number of exciting improvements and features across six trim levels. Upgrades include greater cargo volume, independent rear suspension, an optional power center console, and more. The new Suburban will also be constructed on the new GM T1 platform, giving it a longer wheelbase than previous versions.

The new Suburban is one of three GM SUVs currently being manufactured at the Arlington plant. Its smaller counterpart, the Chevy Tahoe, began production in late June alongside the GMC Yukon. Together, these three vehicles represent a major step in GM’s COVID-19 recovery.

The new 2021 Chevy Suburban is expected to begin hitting dealerships by early August. The long-running nameplate has survived nearly a century of changes, competition, and corporate evolution. Thankfully, it appears that not even a global pandemic can stall the Suburban.