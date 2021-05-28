No Comments

2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban Diesel Models Had Sales Surge

The 2021 Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban diesel models are more popular than ever. By the end of April, the diesel models accounted for 6 percent of total Tahoe sales and 8 percent of total Suburban sales — the highest amounts recorded since their debuts.

Why are the diesel models so popular?

The 2021 Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

Both the 2021 Tahoe and 2021 Suburban offer the Duramax 3.0-liter Turbo-Diesel engine as an available option for every trim level but the Z71 trim. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, this engine delivers 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque in each full-size SUV.

However, while the Tahoe reaches an EPA-estimated 28 mpg on the highway with this powertrain, the Suburban only gets 27 mpg on the highway. The Tahoe diesel can also haul a payload of up to 1,717 pounds and tow up to 8,200 pounds. The Suburban diesel can carry a maximum of 1,625 pounds and tow a maximum of 8,000 pounds.

The Duramax engine in the 2021 Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

The other two options in the Tahoe and Suburban’s engine lineups are the 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 and the 420-horsepower 6.2-liter V8. With either of these powertrains, the SUVs get just 20 mpg on the highway. Accordingly, the Duramax provides the best balance of power, efficiency, and capability for each SUV.

Ford, Toyota, and Nissan do not even have diesel engines available for their respective full-size SUVs. In addition, even though the 2021 Silverado 1500 offers the same Duramax as the Tahoe and Suburban, it doesn’t appeal to drivers wanting an SUV body style. This means that the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban diesel models have little competition, making it easier for them to have solid sales results.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Suburban sold 11,143 units in total, which is a 17.36 percent increase year over year. The Tahoe sold 23,038 units, representing a 12.91 percent increase. We at The News Wheel will let you know how these sales change during the second quarter.