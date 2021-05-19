No Comments

2021 Chevy Trailblazer Makes Best Cars for College Grads’ List

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer took the number one spot on Autotrader’s list of the 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates. The well-equipped SUV easily fell into the pub’s list requirements of an MSRP under $25,000, a combined fuel economy rating of 30 mpg, high safety scores, notable reliability, and an overall good value.

Available Now: 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

“The recently re-introduced Chevrolet Trailblazer is now an affordable and practical subcompact crossover. With a starting price of $20,195, the Trailblazer is a great choice for young adults looking for something stylish, versatile, and affordable. It’s roomier than you might expect for its size and it comes with a nice list of standard tech features that anyone with a smartphone will appreciate,” according to Autotrader.

Notable features in the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Despite its compact size, the 2021 Trailblazer offers a maximum cargo space of 54.4 cubic feet, which helps when you’re moving into your new place or relocating for a job. The maximum cargo length reaches 8.5 feet, which helps with transporting long items, and the available hands-free liftgate gives you easy access to the cargo area when your hands are full. The 40/60 split-folding seats in the second row accommodate passengers and cargo.

Power and capability of the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer offers two engine options to power your journeys. The standard 1.2-liter EcoTec turbo engine pairs to a Continuously Variable Transmission and nets 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. The available EcoTec 1.3-liter turbo engine pairs to a nine-speed automatic transmission to put out 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque.

Connectivity tech in the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer offers the user-friendly Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system. A 7-inch diagonal color touch screen comes standard but you can upgrade to an 8-inch diagonal HD color touch screen for bolder graphics. Available wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto capability syncs your smartphone so you’re always connected.

Car Care: Top spring car maintenance tips