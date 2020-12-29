No Comments

2021 Chevy Traverse Gains Midnight and Sport Editions

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse Midnight Edition

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Traverse has only received a few minor changes for the 2021 model year. However, to make the latest Traverse a more exciting option, Chevrolet now offers a new Midnight Edition package and Sport Edition package for the midsize SUV, each of which enhances the model’s style.

The Midnight Edition

The Midnight Edition package was already a popular choice for the Chevrolet Equinox and Trax. Now, Chevrolet has increased the package’s availability to the Traverse LS and LT models to give them a bolder look.

For the Traverse, the package replaces some of the SUV’s chrome parts with blacked-out features, like Chevrolet bowtie emblems on the front and rear, roof rails, and badging. It adds 18-inch gloss black-painted aluminum wheels with a black logo and black center caps. Plus, this model comes in the Mosaic Black Metallic exterior color and has an elegant black ice grille.

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse Sport Edition

Photo: Chevrolet

The Sport Edition

Chevrolet originally introduced the Sport Edition package on the Trax and Malibu. Now available for the Traverse LS and LT models, it offers most of the same features as the Midnight Edition package. However, the Traverse Sport Edition also consists of a black tailgate applique and black fog lamp bezels to create a more athletic appearance.

While the Traverse Midnight Edition only comes in Mosaic Black Metallic, the Traverse Sport Edition is available in different exterior colors. You can choose from Cajun Red Tintcoat, Summit White, Iridescent Pearl Tricoat, and other options.

By offering these available packages, Chevrolet is not only helping the 2021 Traverse stand out more on the road but also making it easier to wait for the refreshed 2022 model to be released in the coming year.