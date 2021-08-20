No Comments

2021 Chevy Traverse Makes Best All-Wheel-Drive SUVs List

The 2021 Traverse

Photo: Chevrolet

An all-wheel-drive system improves a car’s traction and stability in different road conditions and often makes it capable of handling off-road trails. U.S. News & World Report recently rounded up The 12 Best All-Wheel-Drive SUVs in 2021, naming the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse to this list.

Why did U.S. News recognize the Traverse?

Photo: Chevrolet

U.S. News gave the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse an overall score of 8.4 out of 10 points. The midsize SUV comes standard with front-wheel drive, but every trim besides the L trim offers the all-wheel-drive system as well for an additional $2,000 to $3,800. With the model’s Driver Mode Selector, you can switch between FWD, AWD, Tow/Haul, and Off-Road modes to tackle an array of road surfaces and terrains.

Every trim comes with the 3.6-liter V6 engine that delivers 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. According to U.S. News, the Traverse’s fully independent suspension makes for smooth rides, though handling could use some improvement. If you opt for the trailering package, the SUV can also tow up to 5,000 pounds, so it can transport a small boat or trailer.

Photo: Chevrolet

Inside the cabin, U.S. News notes that the Traverse has plenty of space, with seating for up to eight passengers and 23 cubic feet of cargo volume. By folding down the rear rows, you can store your gear in 98.2 cubic feet of best-in-class cargo volume. If you’re bringing any valuables along for the ride, you can also put them in a hidden storage area under the cargo floor. An available automatic heated steering wheel along with available heated and ventilated seats also make the cabin more comfortable when driving in different weather conditions.

If you live in an area that gets lots of snow each winter or like to take adventures off the beaten path, it may be worth checking out all-wheel-drive SUVs, like the 2021 Traverse, when shopping for your next car.