2021 Corvette Wins a Consumer Guide Best Buy Award

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

Thinking about buying or leasing a new 2021 Chevy Corvette Stingray for the new year? You now have one more reason to do so. Consumer Guide Automotive just awarded this model one of its exclusive Best Buy awards.

A deserving winner

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

The model won this award for the Premium Sporty/Performance Cars category. Per GM Authority’s Jonathan Lopez, its affordability, stylish looks, and overall performance helped it beat 19 rivals.

“To get anything approaching the Corvette’s level of acceleration/handling performance and exotic-car feel, you’d have to spend tens of thousands more,” said Consumer Guide. The publication’s judges praised the 2021 Corvette for its practical and comfortable design that makes it a versatile daily driver and a great weekend getaway car for one or two people. They also gave a head nod to the vehicle’s ability to go from a standstill to 60 mph in 3 seconds or less.

More about the award

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

Consumer Guide Automotive started its annual Best Buy Awards ranking back in 1967. To determine the finalists, the publication’s editorial team racks up more than 100,000 miles each year. They evaluate vehicles based on objective qualities including price, performance, resale value, reliability records, features, fuel economy, and accommodations.

For the 2021 ranking, the publication granted 50 Best Buy awards to vehicles across 21 different classes. The goal of the list is to provide consumers with a roundup of quality vehicles to help inform them as they shop and decide on which vehicle to purchase. Considering the competitive nature of this award, it’s a significant achievement that the 2021 Corvette claimed a spot in this year’s ranking.

Find out what's new on the 2021 Corvette Stingray.

