2021 Dodge Durango Reportedly Set for Fall Release
FCA has kept much information about the new 2021 Dodge Durango under wraps. However, sources have revealed that Dodge engineering teams have been working on the three-row SUV from their own homes during the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring that the 2021 Durango is ready to launch this fall.
The current status of the 2021 Durango
FCA has yet to reveal the 2021 Dodge Durango and has stayed quiet about the model during the pandemic, concentrating its efforts instead on providing face masks and meals to those in need. Prior to the pandemic, a few prototypes of the model were spotted cruising down the streets of Detroit, but these prototypes have since vacated the streets.
Even though FCA has been keeping the new Durango out of the public eye, sources report that Dodge engineering teams took the prototypes to their homes and have been conducting work from their garages. As such, the sources have said that the Durango is still a high priority for FCA, and the automaker has been working hard to get the SUV ready to launch.
FCA vehicle programs are currently about three months behind schedule, so the company needs to focus primarily on getting a few key models to the market in 2020. Accordingly, vehicles getting few updates are potentially being pushed to the back burner, while vehicles receiving major changes, like the Durango, will still be set to make their debut this year.
FCA hasn’t announced any release dates for new models yet, but it’s likely that the that production of the 2021 Durango will begin this fall. To launch the SUV, FCA probably won’t be able to host an in-person event, so the automaker may decide to instead celebrate the occasion solely on social media.
According to sources, you may be able to order the 2021 Durango as soon as Aug. 6. With a range of powerful engines, a redesigned interior, and the latest infotainment system, the SUV shows promise of being an exciting new family hauler.
