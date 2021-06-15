Finally! 2021 Ford Bronco Production, Deliveries Underway
You’ve been waiting 25 years and counting, pinching yourself every time you realize you’ve locked in your pre-order. And now, the dream becomes a reality. Production kicked off on the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco two- and four-door this week, and the first shipments are on their way to dealerships across America.
First Broncos roll off the line at Michigan Assembly
Production of the all-new Bronco finally begin this week at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant. Ford first laid the seeds of the Bronco’s revival with a $750 million investment in 2019, creating 2,700 jobs at MAP. All told, Michigan Assembly employs 4,900 people, bolstering Ford’s case as America’s No. 1 hourly employer in the auto biz.
“We have the most skilled workforce in America working in a plant that’s state-of-the-art,” said John Savona, vice president, manufacturing and labor affairs. “It’s an unbeatable combination designed to deliver our customers a high-quality, ready-for-anything, all-new Bronco.”
Right next door at the former Wayne Assembly Plant, Ford’s 1.7-million-square-foot Modification Center personalizes Broncos that roll out of Michigan Assembly Plant. The all-new Bronco is insanely customizable, offering more than 200 supported accessories with the potential to add even more in the years to come.
This is the Bronco you’ve been waiting for, folks
Whether it’s stock or modified, the 2021 Ford Bronco is … I’m gonna go with ridonkulous. The base Bronco offers standard 4×4, a seven-speed manual transmission with a Crawler gear, and oodles of classic Bronco charm — just to name a few things.
And that doesn’t even touch the Bronco Wildtrak, which gets the Sasquatch Package with its 35-inch tires and Bilstein shocks. And a standard 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with best-in-class power. Oh! And tech, too, with SYNC 4, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Ford Co-Pilot360 safety features.
It’s a bit hard not to be excited for production and deliveries kicking off for the Bronco. We’ve only been waiting a quarter-century for it. But who’s counting?
