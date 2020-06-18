No Comments

Gradual Rollout Planned for 2021 GMC Yukon

The 2021 GMC Yukon Denali

Photo: GMC

The GMC Yukon hasn’t received a full update since the 2015 model year, and anticipation is high for the 2021 redesign. Now, details are finally emerging about when this full-size SUV will go into production and be available for purchase.

According to a report by GM Authority, production on the Yukon and Yukon XL is starting this month. Production was originally slated to begin in May but was delayed.

In the first 12-week phase of production, GMC will concentrate on producing moderately and heavily equipped Yukon Denali trims, along with a smaller number of Yukon SLT trims. These first 2021 Yukon models won’t include some important new available features that were touted during the model reveal.

Customers will have to wait for the second production phase to get the Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, Active Response 4WD, and power sliding center console. This phase will last about five weeks. It will concentrate most heavily on limited Denali configurations and the new AT4 trim, and to a lesser extent on the full array of SLT and SLE options.

The 2021 GMC Yukon AT4

Photo: GMC

The third and last Yukon production phase will include all trims and configurations. This is the point where production is likely to start on models that carry the Yukon’s new 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel engine option.

This production schedule indicates that customers could start seeing the first 2021 GMC Yukon models at dealerships later this summer. However, buyers who are holding out for some of the Yukon’s coolest new features or who want to choose from its full range of configurations may have to wait until at least this fall or later.

Along with the new technologies mentioned above, the 2021 Yukon will arrive with a new interior look, expanded passenger and cargo space, and three new engine options.

Check back at The News Wheel in the coming months for more information on the launch of this exciting new SUV model.