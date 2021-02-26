No Comments

2021 Grand Cherokee L Lineup Gets Official Pricing

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Photo: FCA

Jeep has added its first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee to its lineup for 2021. The Jeep Grand Cherokee L offers drivers a full-size SUV option with the brand’s rugged appeal. The Jeep Grand Cherokee L features six models: Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Photo: FCA

Available Now: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

“The all-new Grand Cherokee L continues to break barriers and push boundaries by ramping up its legendary 4×4 capability, adding a third row of seating for the first time, delivering even more premium on-road manners, and providing the most safety and advanced technology features in its class,” according to Jim Morrison, vice president, Jeep Brand North America.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Photo: FCA

Here is the breakdown of the SUV’s pricing when equipped with 4×2 and the V6 engine:

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo — starting MSRP of $36,995.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude — starting MSRP of $40, 195.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited — starting MSRP of $43,995.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland — starting MSRP of $52,995.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit — starting MSRP of $56,995.

Here is the breakdown of the SUV’s pricing when equipped with 4×4 and the V6 engine:

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo – starting MSRP of 38,995.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude — starting MSRP of $42,195.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited — starting MSRP of $45,995.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland — starting MSRP of $54,995.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit — starting MSRP of $58,995.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve — starting MSRP of $61,995.

Here is the breakdown of the SUV’s pricing when equipped with 4×4 and the V8 engine:

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland — starting MSRP of $58,290.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit — starting MSRP of $62,290.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve — starting of $65,290.

You will be able to get a closer look at the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L lineup when it arrives at dealerships in the second quarter of this year.

Available Now: 2021 Jeep Wrangler