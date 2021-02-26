2021 Grand Cherokee L Lineup Gets Official Pricing
Jeep has added its first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee to its lineup for 2021. The Jeep Grand Cherokee L offers drivers a full-size SUV option with the brand’s rugged appeal. The Jeep Grand Cherokee L features six models: Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve.
“The all-new Grand Cherokee L continues to break barriers and push boundaries by ramping up its legendary 4×4 capability, adding a third row of seating for the first time, delivering even more premium on-road manners, and providing the most safety and advanced technology features in its class,” according to Jim Morrison, vice president, Jeep Brand North America.
Here is the breakdown of the SUV’s pricing when equipped with 4×2 and the V6 engine:
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo — starting MSRP of $36,995.
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude — starting MSRP of $40, 195.
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited — starting MSRP of $43,995.
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland — starting MSRP of $52,995.
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit — starting MSRP of $56,995.
Here is the breakdown of the SUV’s pricing when equipped with 4×4 and the V6 engine:
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Laredo – starting MSRP of 38,995.
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude — starting MSRP of $42,195.
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited — starting MSRP of $45,995.
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland — starting MSRP of $54,995.
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit — starting MSRP of $58,995.
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve — starting MSRP of $61,995.
Here is the breakdown of the SUV’s pricing when equipped with 4×4 and the V8 engine:
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland — starting MSRP of $58,290.
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit — starting MSRP of $62,290.
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve — starting of $65,290.
You will be able to get a closer look at the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L lineup when it arrives at dealerships in the second quarter of this year.
