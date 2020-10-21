No Comments

2021 Honda Accord Gets Fresh Face, Starts at $24,770

Photo: Honda

The 2021 Honda Accord has officially launched with a fresh face and an MSRP starting at $24,770. Since entering a new generation in 2018, the Honda Accord has been frequently and widely praised as one of the best midsize sedans you can buy, and that remains true today.

Nonetheless, Honda hasn’t been resting on its laurels. For the 2021 model year, every Accord gets a restyled grille, and most also get new LED high- and low-beam headlights that do a better job of illuminating the road. The top-end trims also have new alloy wheel designs.

There are a few new goodies inside as well. The 8-inch touch screen, previously standard on the EX trim and above, is now standard across all trims. It’s the same story with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and for the first time, EX-L and Touring trims now also get the wireless implementation of these technologies.

That being said, there’s no wireless charging, meaning you’ll still have to physically connect your smartphone if you want the battery to stay topped up while using CarPlay and Android Auto. For 2021, the USB charging ports have been moved to the front of the center console for easier access, and on most trims, rear seat passengers get 2.5-volt USB ports too.

Adding to the list of new features, all Honda Accords now have a new rear seat reminder system, and upper trims now feature a low-speed braking control system to supplement the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistive technologies.

Shoppers seeking the most efficient Accord will be pleased to learn that the hybrid model, which gets a combined 48 mpg, has also been updated to provide better throttle response, ensuring top-notch fuel economy comes at no cost to fun behind the wheel.

Finally, the 2021 Honda Accord is offered with a new Sport SE trim, which replaces the EX 1.5T and expands on the Sport, one of the car’s most popular trims. It adds leather seats, heated front seats and mirrors, remote engine start, and a smart entry system — all of that on top of the features already included in the Sport 1.5T model.

Both the Accord Sport and Sport SE stand out from the other trims with LED fog lights, a dark chrome grille, chrome exhaust finishers, a rear trunk lid spoiler, and unique 19-inch wheel designs. None of those things actually make the Accord sportier, but they do make it look sportier. And when you have a car as good as the Accord as your starting point, that’s really all you need.