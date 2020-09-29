No Comments

2021 Honda Odyssey First Minivan to Earn 2020 Top Safety Pick+ Rating

Photo: Honda

The 2021 Honda Odyssey has earned a 2020 Top Safety Pick+ rating, the highest accolade granted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

It’s the first minivan to be awarded with a 2020 TSP+ rating, and the only one to have earned a top Good+ rating for the ease of use of its LATCH child seat attachment system.

To receive a Top Safety Pick rating, a car must earn the highest possible score of Good in all six of the IIHS’s crashworthiness evaluations, including driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, seat, and head restraint tests.

These evaluations are made up of 36 different subcategories, and the 2021 Odyssey earned a Good score in all of them, save for a single Acceptable score.

Honda says this was made possible thanks to its advanced supplemental restraint systems and the Odyssey’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure, which is designed to protect occupants in a variety of frontal collisions.

Photo: Honda

Nonetheless, strong performance in collisions is not enough for a TSP rating in 2020. To get that accolade, cars must also earn an Advanced or Superior rating for their ability to avoid front crashes with other vehicles or pedestrians. The Odyssey went beyond the necessary, earning a Superior score with its Honda Sensing suite of safety features, which comes as standard tech in the minivan. Per the IIHS, it would have been enough for the suite to be offered as an option.

But to get that elusive TSP+ rating, cars also need to provide Acceptable or Good visibility with their standard headlights, something that has thwarted many 2020 models — but not the Odyssey.

In doing so, it joined the Honda Insight as one of the few other vehicles to have earned a 2020 Top Safety Pick+ rating, as well as five other Honda models that have earned at least a TSP rating. Additionally, all Honda vehicles that have been fully tested this year have earned top crash-test ratings in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s evaluations.