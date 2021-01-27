No Comments

2021 Honda Ridgeline Pricing Starts at $36,490

Photo: Honda

The 2021 Honda Ridgeline will arrive at dealerships nationwide on February 2 with a starting MSRP of $36,490, excluding a destination charge of $1,175.

This represents a fairly significant price hike compared to the 2020 model, which started at $33,900, though this can be largely explained by Honda’s decision to eliminate the two-wheel-drive models from the lineup.

Photo: Honda

As in 2020, the Ridgeline is offered at four trim levels: Sport, RTL, RTL-E, and Black Edition. Before, the Sport and RTL were offered with either 2WD or AWD, but now all models come with AWD as standard equipment.

In 2020, the Ridgeline Sport AWD started at $36,140. Therefore, 2021 Honda Ridgeline pricing was effectively bumped by only $350, and Honda has introduced a fair amount of new updates to make the extra cost worth it. Certainly, this is no carryover vehicle.

Chief among the updates is a redesigned look that includes an all-new front end: new front fenders, new nose, new grille, new “power bulge” to make the new hood look even more rugged, and even new sheet metal. In all, the works.

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

There are other visual tweaks as well, like wider and meaner-looking wheels, more aggressive exhaust outlets, and a restyled rear bumper. Like the front changes, it’s all designed to bring the Ridgeline more in line with the serious attitude vibe of modern pickup trucks. In other words, Honda thinks the 2021 Ridgeline is more likely to give you a power bulge.

Inside, the infotainment system received a significant upgrade to its graphics and usability, and blessedly, the physical volume knob is back. Every model gets a standard 8-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and some models even get an in-bed audio system to liven up all those tailgating parties you’ve been having during COVID times.

The Ridgeline has long been considered one of the best pickup trucks you can buy thanks to its sheer versatility. It’s capable of handling the majority of jobs and delivers excellent comfort and utility compared to its rivals. In fact, MotorTrend has already called the new Ridgeline the best midsize pickup truck to buy in 2021.