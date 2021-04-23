No Comments

2021 Hyundai Veloster N Overview

Photo: Hyundai

If your top priority is fun behind the wheel, the 2021 Veloster N was designed to deliver just that. As the high-performance version of the funky three-door Veloster hatchback, the Veloster N brings amped-up horsepower, extra-responsive handling, and sport-inspired styling to the Hyundai lineup. It’s a hot hatch that can hold its own on the track — or deliver a jolt of excitement to everyday driving situations.

Is Your Vehicle Due for Maintenance? Here are the best reasons to get it serviced at a dealership

Photo: Hyundai

Performance and handling

Under its hood, the 2021 Veloster N packs a 2.0-liter turbo engine that delivers 275 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. For the transmission, choose between the standard six-speed manual with rev-matching or an available new eight-speed wet dual-clutch with paddle shifters. Special DCT settings like N Grin Shift and N Power Shift help to maximize the car’s acceleration and responsiveness.

The Veloster N also provides seven selectable drive modes that adjust chassis and steering response for different driving situations. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential enables tighter cornering. The electronically controlled suspension allows for more composed everyday handling and more aggressive performance on the track.

Photo: Hyundai

Exterior features

The exterior of the Veloster N presents plenty of unique N Brand styling touches to emphasize the car’s sporty nature. The 19-inch alloy wheels come wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires and flaunt red brake calipers. Other key exterior features include enlarged exhaust outlets, an N-specific gloss black rear spoiler, and LED headlights and taillights.

Sporty Attitude: Travel in style behind the wheel of the 2021 Hyundai Kona SUV

Photo: Hyundai

Interior features

Sport-themed styling dominates the Veloster N’s interior. New bolstered front bucket seats come trimmed in black cloth and feature illuminated N logos. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob show off special N designs, while alloy pedals add another sporty element. The cabin also includes convenient features like automatic temperature control with auto defogging, push-button start, and a gauge cluster that displays performance-related driving stats.

Photo: Hyundai

Safety and infotainment tech

The Veloster N’s cockpit centers on an 8-inch touch-screen infotainment system. This comes equipped with built-in navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio. Sound plays through an eight-speaker Infinity Premium Audio system. The car’s extensive standard safety features includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Lane Following and Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision Warning.

For detailed information on other cars and SUVs in the Hyundai lineup, check out our page of model overviews at The News Wheel.