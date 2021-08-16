No Comments

2021 Infiniti Q50 Overview

The Infiniti Q50 is a luxury sport sedan that’s earned praise for its agile handling, comfortable front seats, and ample safety tech. For the latest model year, the 2021 Infiniti Q50 gained the Signature Edition grade, which sets itself apart with dark chrome exterior trim, a Saddle Brown interior, and exclusive 19-inch wheels.

The 2021 Infiniti Q50 comes in five different trim levels: Pure, Luxe, Sensory, Signature Edition, and Red Sport 400. All trims come standard with front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is available on every model.

Exterior

In addition to its sporty design, the Q50 offers a range of practical exterior features. These include front LED fog lights, UV-reducing solar glass, and a convenient keyless entry system, all standard. The range-topping Red Sport 400 model adds signature design cues like unique Red Sport 400 exhaust tips. And for 2021, the Q50 comes in two new exterior colors: Slate Gray and Grand Blue.

Interior

On the inside, the Q50 sports a standard leatherette interior, but you can upgrade to genuine leather seats or semi-aniline quilted leather-appointed upholstery. It also boasts the comforts you’d expect to find in a luxury sedan, such as heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

In terms of tech, every grade comes equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system. Its Infiniti InTouch infotainment system comes with dual HD displays, with an 8-inch screen up top and a 7-inch screen on the bottom. Upgrade for a 16-speaker sound system.

Powertrain

The first four trims come standard with a V6 engine that delivers 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. However, if you’re looking for a little more power, you can upgrade to the Red Sport 400, which packs 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, courtesy of a twin-turbo V6. A seven-speed automatic transmission comes standard across the board.

Safety

When it comes to safety tech, the Q50 pretty much offers only the basics. It comes standard with Lane Departure Warning and Forward Emergency Braking. If you’re looking for more safety tech, you can opt for Blind Spot Warning, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and Lane Departure Prevention.

