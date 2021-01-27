No Comments

2021 Infiniti Q60 Overview

Photo: Infiniti

Sports coupes are hard to come by these days, but the 2021 Infiniti Q60 is one of the holdouts of the segment. For the latest model year, the Q60 gained additional safety tech, new exterior colors, and additional comfort features on its mid-grade trim levels.

The 2021 Infiniti Q60 is available at three trim levels: Pure, Luxe, and Red Sport 400. All models offer rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

Exterior

Photo: Infiniti

For the latest model year, the Q60 gained standard rain-sensing wipers on its base trim level, as well as two new colors: Slate Gray and Grand Blue. Returning colors include Majestic White, Dynamic Sunstone Red, Graphite Shadow, Pure White, Midnight Black, and Black Obsidian. It also comes standard with sequential welcome lighting and a valet key with a trunk lockout feature, so you can enjoy peace of mind before heading off to enjoy a night out.

Interior

Photo: Infiniti

On the inside, the Q60 comes standard with an Automatic Temperature Control system with a microfilter to keep out allergens, along with a leatherette interior, and brushed aluminum trim. You can upgrade for additional luxuries, including leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

In terms of tech, it’s equipped with standard smartphone connectivity, the Infiniti InTouch infotainment system, and a dual-screen infotainment display. This high-tech system boasts an 8-inch top screen and a 7-inch lower screen. Navigation features, including Lane Guidance, 3D building graphics, premium traffic, MapCare, and Destinations by Google, are all available as options.

To add a little energy to your daily drive, the Q60 comes with a standard six-speaker sound system, which you can swap out for a 13-speaker Bose Performance Series Audio System.

Powertrain

The Q60 sports a 3.0-liter V6 twin turbo engine that delivers 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque on the Pure and Luxe trim levels. But if you upgrade to the Red Sport 400 model, this dynamo is adjusted to deliver 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. And in terms of efficiency, the Q60 maxes out at 28 mpg on the highway.

Safety

The Infiniti Q60 isn’t packed to the brim with safety tech, but it offers more than other luxury sports coupes. Its standard tech tools include Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Collision Notification, and Emergency Calling technology. Higher trims offer more safeguards, including Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, and the Around View Monitor.

