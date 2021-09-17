No Comments

2021 Jeep Gladiator Is Available With New Half Doors

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator with half doors

Photo: FCA

Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar is now offering new half doors and upper-window assemblies for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator. These features allow you to have an open-air driving experience in the midsize pickup truck.

A Rugged Truck Option: Check out the 2021 Gladiator Willys

The half doors

The new Jeep Gladiator Dual-Door Group factory option adds the available half doors as well as full doors and upper-window assemblies to the Gladiator. The factory created the new half doors with lower window ledges to increase visibility on and off the road.

If you purchase the Dual-Door Group through the Mopar Custom Shop, you’ll receive a Gladiator with high-strength, lightweight aluminum doors installed along with body-color, aluminum half doors packaged inside the truck. You can switch out the full doors for the half ones in just a few minutes since they use the same wiring connections and hinge locations.

Plus, you can get these features for any 2021 Gladiator model, even ones equipped with power mirrors, passive and non-passive entry handles, power locks, and blind-spot detection.

The 2021 Gladiator Mojave

Photo: FCA

Upper-window assemblies

You can choose between two materials for the new upper-window assemblies. A base-model vinyl complements the production soft-top roof, while a premium acrylic pairs with the premium soft-top roof.

No matter which one you choose, it will come with a tool-free, dual-guide post feature for the upper-door frame section to make for easy installation. The upper-window assemblies also have zippered plastic windows that are easy to remove and form a weather-tight seal.

Photo: FCA

Pricing

The Jeep Gladiator’s new vehicle warranty covers each Dual-Door Group feature for three years or 36,000 miles. The Dual-Door Group with the base-model upper-window assemblies costs $4,590, while the option with the premium-model upper-window assemblies costs $4,990.

The Jeep Wrangler also began offering half doors back in February. However, the Dual-Door Group for the SUV only has a starting price of $2,350.