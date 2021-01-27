No Comments

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overview

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit

Jeep has updated the Grand Cherokee for the 2021 model year, enhancing its technology and amenity offerings. With these improvements and its performance features, the new SUV is ready to handle family outings and off-road adventures.

Performance

The Supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine

The 2021 Grand Cherokee has four engine options, including the standard 295-horsepower 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Each engine pairs to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission that improves fuel efficiency and ride quality. For the most power, opt for the Supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which produces 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. With this engine, the SUV has a best-in-class tow rating of 7,200 pounds.

Off-road capability

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

The 2021 Grand Cherokee is capable of driving on a variety of terrains and in inclement weather, thanks to a number of available technologies. The Quadra-Drive II 4×4 System comes with the Selec-Terrain Traction Management System and Rear Electronic Limited-Slip Differential to ensure the SUV has traction on slick paths. The Quadra-Lift Suspension System also makes climbing up rocky paths easier by increasing the ride height to 10.8 inches.

Exterior

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk

The Grand Cherokee has an aerodynamic and bold exterior design. You can choose between several wheel options, including 20-inch platinum aluminum wheels and newly standard 18-inch painted machine cast-aluminum wheels, to suit your preferences. In addition, you can select a trim with the Premium Lighting Group to gain Automatic High-Beam Headlamps, LED Fog Lamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps, and Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps.

Interior

The interior of the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit

On the inside, the Grand Cherokee incorporates luxurious materials, like available exotic open-pore wood trim, throughout. The high-end Grand Cherokee Summit offers quilted diamond pattern seat bolsters as well as heated and ventilated Laguna leather front seats to create a comfortable ride. And, on the Limited trim, you can opt for the new Sun and Sound Package. This package adds the CommandView Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof along with a nine-speaker audio system.

Technology

The Uconnect system

The interior also features the Uconnect system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support for connectivity on the go. Through the system, you can make phone calls and get navigation assistance without taking your hands off the wheel. Using the SUV’s available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, you and your family can also stream content on up to eight devices during the drive.

The Grand Cherokee has numerous safety technologies as well to provide protection on the road. Standard systems consist of Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path Detection, the ParkView Rear Back Up Camera, and ParkSense Rear Park Assist. The available ProTech II package also adds Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking and other driver-assistance features.

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee has a starting price of $34,220 and has seven trim levels available on the market.