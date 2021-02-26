No Comments

Jeep Reveals the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Launch Edition

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

Jeep has released new details and pricing for the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392 launch edition. This new midsize SUV is the most powerful and fastest Wrangler model available.

Performance

The Wrangler Rubicon 392

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 comes with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine that delivers 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. This engine along with a dual-mode performance exhaust and a functional hood scoop allows the SUV to go 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. In addition, the Hydro-Guide air intake system improves performance and keeps water separate from the intake so that the SUV can travel in 32.5-inch-deep water.

The 4×4 SUV is capable of handling off-road drives with its 2-inch factory lift, heavy-duty brakes, upgraded frame rails, and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with 33-inch mud-terrain tires. An Electronic Sway Bar Disconnect also improves articulation, while FOX aluminum-bodied 2-inch diameter shocks make for easier handling.

Interior

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 interior

The interior of the Wrangler Rubicon 392 has embroidered black leather-trimmed seats with custom bronze stitching and premium seat bolsters. You can also have more control over the gears using the paddle shifters mounted on the leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Technology

The Wrangler Rubicon 392

The 7-inch Driver Information Digital Cluster Display provides important information about your speed, speed control, Navigation, and security features while you drive the Wrangler Rubicon 392. You can listen to music through the nine-speaker Alpine Premium Audio System, which features an all-weather subwoofer and overhead soundbar.

The Uconnect 4C NAV system comes with an 8.4-inch touch screen as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The system also gives access to Jeep Off-road Pages, which monitor your altitude, pitch, roll, drivetrain power distribution, and GPS coordinates. With the available TrailCam Off-Road Camera as well, you can keep a close eye on the terrain through the touch screen.

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 launch edition has a starting price of $73,500 and will arrive at dealerships during this quarter.