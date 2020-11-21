2021 Nautilus First Lincoln to Get SYNC 4
Lincoln on Friday announced updates to its 2021 Nautilus, revealing that the midsize luxury SUV is the first in the lineup to get SYNC 4 infotainment.
With SYNC 4, the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus offers perks like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM with 360L, a digital owner’s manual, and conversational voice recognition. This also makes the Nautilus the first Lincoln vehicle to offer over-the-air updates, eliminating the need to visit a dealership for major software updates.
So that customers will have the most intuitive experience possible, the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus will offer a massive 13.2-inch touch screen that is the largest in the luxury brand’s lineup. The SYNC 4 interface also gets a Lincoln-exclusive Constellation theme that emulates the look of a skyline at sunset.
SYNC 4 and 4A will continue to roll out across the Lincoln lineup in future model years. Currently, Ford offers SYNC 4 in the 2021 F-150 and Bronco and SYNC 4A in the 2021 Mustang Mach-E and the Nauitlus’ cousin, the Edge.
2021 Nautilus updates include Phone As A Key, new colors
The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus gets a noticeable facelift and a trio of new color options: Asher Gray, Green Gem, and Lincoln Flight Blue. Updates are even more generous on the inside, which Lincoln engineered around a horizontal line motif. Punctuating the Quiet Flight sanctuary sensibilities are a pair of new standard color options — Sandstone and Black Ebony with Roast accents — as well as a new Black Label Flight theme.
Another tech update for the Nautilus is the addition of Phone As A Key, the feature that allows the vehicle to be unlocked and driven using a compatible smartphone.
Lincoln is quick to note the importance of the Nautilus to its current sales growth despite the vehicle’s limited remaining lifespan.
“Nautilus plays a critical role in bringing new clients to the brand, especially those who are looking for the flexibility of a larger midsize SUV and appreciate the luxurious features and design that set Lincoln apart,” said Michael Sprague, North America director, Lincoln. “The intent for the new Nautilus was refinement, rounding out our distinct lineup of SUVs — truly creating sanctuary.”
Despite this, Lincoln is set to discontinue the Nautilus after 2023, replacing it at Oakville Assembly with a new electric crossover. The 2021 Nautilus is set to hit Lincoln dealerships in early 2021.
