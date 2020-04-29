No Comments

2021 Maserati MC20 Engine Could Be Twin-Turbo V6

Photo: Maserati

Normally, we would be just a few days away from Maserati’s big reveal of its upcoming MC20 sports car. As it stands, we’ll have to wait until September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But new details concerning the upcoming car are slowly trickling in, and the latest info from Car and Driver suggests the 2021 Maserati MC20 engine could be a twin-turbocharged V6.

“The first MC20s will use a new twin-turbo V6 rumored to make more than 600 horsepower, with torque routed through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic,” writes C/D’s Colin Beresford. A hybrid model making even more power, perhaps in excess of 700 horses, is expected to arrive at a later time.

Those specifications, you might wonder, weren’t created out of thin air. Alfa Romeo, another FCA brand with whom Maserati has been working closely in the development of the MC20 (it provided the bodywork of the test mule) was once working on an 8C and GTV. These cars had been predicted to use a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, and when Car magazine asked the company whether it would be enlarged to 3.6 liters for the new Maserati, the answer was telling: “Displacement costs only pennies, but pays back big bucks in power and torque.”

In any case, we know that Maserati will eventually launch a battery-electric variant of the MC20, so a hybrid model linking the two doesn’t seem far out of reach. C/D thinks the traditional, combustion-only model will start at around $160,000 when it goes on sale in the United States next year, though Europeans will have the first go at the car at the end of 2020.

It might sound like a lot to us regular folk who have to take out a 63-month loan to afford paying for your average $33,000 car — but in the world of high-end luxury sports cars, $160,000 is just getting started. In fact, given that the current Maserati GranTurismo Convertible starts at just $9,000 less than that, the MC20 could turn out to be a veritable millionaire’s bargain if it’s even half as marvelous as the company’s noises seem to suggest.