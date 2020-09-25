No Comments

2021 Mazda CX-30 Overview

Photo: Mazda

For the 2021 model year, the Mazda CX-30 brings a few innovations. This subcompact SUV now comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility. On top of that, you can now opt for a 2.5-liter turbocharged gas engine that gives the CX-30 a much-appreciated boost of power.

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 is available at four trim levels: 2.5 S, Select, Preferred, and Premium

Exterior

Light plays off the S-curve of the Mazda CX-30 in unique ways

Photo: Mazda

The CX-30’s exterior remains unchanged from 2020, its debut model year. It still comes standard with plenty of SUV-inspired black cladding, a matte-finish front grille, and rain-sensing variable-intermittent windshield wipers. If you want to let a breeze into the cabin, opt for the available sliding-glass moonroof. Available roof rails make it easier to carry your gear on top of the vehicle, while the optional rear power liftgate is designed to make loading the cargo bay a little more convenient.

Interior

Photo: Mazda

With five-passenger seating and 20.2 cubic feet behind the second row, the Mazda CX-30 has a fairly standard amount of cargo space for a model in its class. With the rear seats folded, this space maxes out at 45.2 cubic feet, putting it ahead of competitors like the Toyota CH-R, but behind the Chevy Trax and the Honda HR-V.

Following Mazda tradition, the CX-30 boasts a sleek and refined-looking cabin with minimal frills. It offers a few luxuries at higher trim levels — you can dress up the cabin with available leatherette upholstery and heated front seats.

In terms of tech, this subcompact SUV now comes standard with smartphone connectivity, accessible through its 8.8-inch center display. It carries over its standard eight-speaker audio system with Mazda Harmonic Acoustics from last year, along with its available Bose 12-speaker premium audio system with Centerpoint 2 and AudioPilot technology. You can also opt for the Mazda Navigation System and a windshield-projected full-color Active Driving Display, which is meant to help you keep your eyes on the road.

Powertrain

Photo: Mazda

With its standard 186-horsepower, 2.5-liter SKYACTIV-G engine, the Mazda CX-30 is ahead of the curve, compared to competitors like the 144-horsepower Toyota CH-R and the 138-horsepower Chevy Trax, while also earning slightly better gas mileage than its rivals, too. And now, for the 2020 model year, you can opt for a 2.5-liter gas-powered turbo engine that pumps out 250 horsepower and up to 320 lb-ft torque when fueled with premium-grade gas. If you don’t want to blow your budget on high-octane fuel, you’ll probably get around 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque from this available engine.

Safety

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda CX-30 comes with a decent selection of standard active safety features. These include smart brake support, lane-keep assist, the lane departure warning system, high beam control, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go. And for even more peace of mind, opt for traffic sign recognition, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

