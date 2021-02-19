 Added on February 19, 2021  Kimiko Kidd   , ,
2021 Mazda CX-5 Overview

2019 Mazda CX-5
Photo: Mazda

The Mazda CX-5 returns with a few attractive updates. For the latest model year, the 2021 Mazda CX-5 gained a new 10.25-inch infotainment system display, which replaced the previous model’s 7-inch screen. On top of that, it now offers the Carbon Edition model, which sports the exclusive Polymetal Gray Metallic exterior color, and a red-accented interior.

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 is available seven trim levels: Sport, Touring, Carbon Edition, Carbon Edition Turbo, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve, and Signature. All models, from the Sport to the Grand Touring, come standard with front-wheel drive, but offer all-wheel drive. The Grand Touring Reserve and Signature trims come standard with i-ACTIV AWD with Off-road Traction Assist.

Exterior

The front end of the Mazda CX-5
Photo: Mazda

Befitting Mazda’s pursuit of a premium brand image, the CX-5 comes equipped with some upscale standard exterior features, including automatic rain-sensing variable-intermittent windshield wipers. You can also opt for a programmable rear power liftgate for convenient cargo loading.

You can choose from eight different exterior colors on the 2021 Mazda CX-5: Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Sonic Silver Metallic, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, Eternal Blue Mica, Deep Crystal Blue Mica, Jet Black Mica, Machine Gray Metallic, and Polymetal Gray Metallic.

Interior

2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature
Photo: Mazda

With room for five passengers and 30.9 cubic feet of space behind the second row, the Mazda CX-5 offers a fairly standard amount of cargo space for its class. If you need more room for your gear, you can fold down the rear seats to access all 59.6 cubic feet that it has to offer.

In terms of materials and amenities, the CX-5 comes standard with leather interior accents, cloth seating, and plenty of standard connectivity features. These include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio capability, as well as smartphone connectivity.

Android Auto smartphone integration, accessible through the new 10.25-inch full-color touch-screen display.

Upgrade to a higher trim level to enjoy leatherette seats with Lux Suede® inserts, three-level heated front seats, and a three-year subscription to SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link subscription, which gives you on-the-go access to the latest weather and traffic reports, as well as local fuel price information.

Powertrain

The CX-5 comes standard with a SKYACTIVG 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. However, if you’re looking for a more spirited ride, upgrade to the SKYACTIV-G 2.5-liter Dynamic Pressure Turbo mill, found on the Carbon Edition Turbo, Grand Touring Reserve, and Signature trims. It can deliver up to 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque.

Safety

Befitting its status as a family-friendly SUV, the 2021 Mazda CX-5 offers more standard safety features than most of its competitors. Even at the base trim level, it comes equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Smart Brake Support with Collision Warning, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, and Lane Departure Warning System with Lane-keep Assist. It’s even standard with Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, which can take some stress out of driving in gridlocked traffic. Upgrades for even more smart safety tech, including a 360-degree View Monitor, Smart City Brake Support-Reverse, front and rear parking sensors, and Driver Attention Alert, which helps you stay alert on long drives.

