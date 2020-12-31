No Comments

2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Starts at $26,830

Photo: Mazda Motor of America

The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata went on sale this month with a starting price of $26,830, excluding a $945 destination and handling charge. That represents a $250 increase over the outgoing 2020 model.

The beloved roadster is mostly unchanged except for a few technology and color updates, which is just how we like it. The MX-5 Miata is, after all, one of the most enjoyable cars you can drive today, and we’d prefer if Mazda didn’t mess with the formula.

New for 2021 is standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, which was available before but only as an option. Wireless CarPlay is now offered as well, enabling you to connect your iPhone to the car’s infotainment system without having to rely on a cable.

Additional standard features include push-button start, keyless entry, a 7-inch touch screen, six speakers, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and parking brake, and an advanced suite of driver-assistive and active safety features.

The MX-5 Club adds a 9-speaker Bose audio system, SiriusXM radio, Brembo brakes, heated Recaro seats, and the option to get the car as a retractable fastback rather than as a soft-top convertible. This also applies to the range-topping Grand Touring trim, which gets heated side mirrors, a built-in navigation system, auto-dimming mirrors, and leather-trimmed seats.

Other changes for 2021 are new exterior and interior colors, though only at Grand Touring trim level. Deep Crystal Blue is now offered as a no-cost option for the exterior, while white leather replaces the previous red and tan leather options for an extra $300.

Every Mazda MX-5 Miata continues to be offered with a standard six-speed manual and optional six-speed automatic transmission. This adds another $1,350 to the MSRP, but even if the automatic were less expensive than the manual, we’d still recommend getting one with a stick.

After all, the MX-5 Miata’s call to fame is its outstanding handling. While it sends only 181 horsepower to the rear wheels, its perfect weight distribution and excellent power-to-weight ratio help create an unmatched driving experience. The short-throw manual is a natural fit, and any enthusiast with an eye on the roadster should strongly consider it.