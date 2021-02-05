No Comments

2021 Mazda3 Sedan Overview

Photo: Mazda

For the latest model year, the Mazda3 Sedan gained a major update — the addition of a turbo engine option that far surpasses the model’s previous 186-horsepower mill. This new dynamo, which tops out at 250 horsepower, which enables it to launch the Mazda3 from 0-60 in just 8 seconds

You can choose from seven different trim levels on the 2021 Mazda3 Sedan: Sedan 2.0 Sedan, 2.5 S Sedan, Select, Preferred, Premium, 2.5 Turbo, and 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus. The Sedan 2.0 through Premium models come standard with front-wheel drive. You can opt for all-wheel drive on the Select, Preferred, and Premium trims, as well as standard on the Turbo-equipped models.

Exterior

Photo: Mazda

The 2021 Mazda3 sedan comes standard with rain-sensing windshield wipers, auto on-off LED lights, and power-folding side mirrors. On the Preferred trim and above, the Mazda3 comes standard with a one-touch sliding glass moonroof. You can also choose from six colors: Sonic Silver Metallic, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, Jet Black Mica, Machine Gray Metallic, Deep Crystal Blue Mica, and Soul Red Crystal Metallic.

Interior

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Just as you’d expect, the Mazda3 Sedan seats five passengers. In terms of cargo space, it offers 13.2 cubic feet of room in the trunk. At the base trim level, it only sticks to the necessities — cloth seating, air conditioning, and some connectivity tech. Its standard tech tools include an 8.8-inch center display, two USB ports, and Bluetooth compatibility for phone and audio.

Upgrade for additional luxuries, like heated front seats, leatherette upholstery, and leather interior accents. In terms of tech tools, you can opt for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, the Mazda Navigation System, and a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio for entertainment on the go.

Powertrain

The Mazda3 comes standard with a 2.0-liter SKYACTIV®-G 2.0 four-cylinder mill that provides 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque. Plus, it earns up to 36 mpg on the highway. For a little more pep, the SKYACTIV-G 2.5-liter engine provides 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. You can also opt for the all-new SKYACTIV®-G 2.5 Dynamic Pressure Turbo engine, which unleashes up to 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque. It’s also surprisingly efficient, with an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 32 mpg on the highway.

Safety

When it comes to safety tech, the 2021 Mazda3 offers more standard driver-assist technology than many other models in its class. It comes with visibility-enhancing features like High Beam Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Plus, it can lend a hand with Dynamic Stability Control, Lane-keep Assist, Smart Brake Support, Driver Attention Alert, and the Lane Departure Warning System. And if you spend a lot of time commuting, you’ll enjoy the standard Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, which helps you maintain a set speed, adjusting to the flow of traffic around you. You can upgrade to enjoy even more tech tools, including a 360-Degree View Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Jam Assist, and the Adaptive Front-lighting System.

The 2021 Mazda3 Sedan starts at $20,650.