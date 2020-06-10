No Comments

2021 Mazda3 Slated to Get a Turbo Engine

Photo: Mazda

While the Mazda3 is a highly praised model, some drivers think it could use a little more pep in its step. Well, it seems like wishes really do come true — according to a newly released document that Mazda sent to dealerships, it looks like the award-winning Mazda3 will be getting a turbo engine for the 2021 model year. Here’s a look at what the future might hold for this hot hatch.

Burning Rubber: Signs that your car needs new tires

Specs and speculation

Photo: Mazda

So, where did the turbocharged Mazda3 rumor get started? Mazda sent out a document that listed a curious new vehicle code — “MAZDA3 HB PP TURBO.” While “HB” can be inferred to mean “hatchback,” it seems that “TURBO” indicates the presence of a turbocharger. Currently, we don’t know what “PP” could mean.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a turbocharged Mazda3 — since 2013, to be exact. That’s when the last MazdaSpeed3

Although Mazda hasn’t officially confirmed the presence of a turbocharger or revealed the updated specs, we can guess that they’ll be somewhere north of the model’s current figures. The 2020 Mazda3 sits at 186 horsepower, delivered by a 2.5-liter inline-four. This mill comes standard on all trim levels of the Mazda3.

Keep Your Engine Running Smooth: Reasons to choose Mazda premium oil

About the Mazda3

Photo: Mazda

While the Mazda3 may be getting a little more muscle for the 2021 model year, its current iteration is far from lacking. Available in both a hatchback and sedan body styles, this versatile vehicle even took home the 2020 World Car Design of the Year Award.

It earned this honor due to its stunningly sleek, sophisticated appearance and its versatile design. The hatchback model boasts 20.1 cubic feet of storage space, while the sedan has 13.2 cubic feet of room in the trunk for your groceries and gear. All models and trims of the Mazda3

For the latest updates on the 2021 Mazda3, check back with The News Wheel.