2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Receives Top Safety Pick Rating

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has given the 2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab a 2020 Top Safety Pick rating. The Ram 1500 is the first pickup truck to earn this designation since the IIHS implemented a stricter testing regimen.

Why did the Ram 1500 earn this rating?

The Top Safety Pick rating is specifically for 2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab models that have adaptive LED projector headlamps with high-beam assist and Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking technology.

The IIHS recently made Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking a new requirement for vehicles to receive the rating. This driver-assistance feature gives an alert when a frontal impact with a pedestrian is imminent. If you don’t act to prevent the impact, the system will then apply the brakes to mitigate damage or avoid the collision.

The 2021 Ram 1500 offers the technology as part of its available Advanced Safety Group package. This package also includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Go, and Hold as well as Rear Cross Path detection, Lane Departure Warning-Plus, and Blind-spot Monitoring with trailer coverage.

The truck’s Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking received an “advanced” rating. Its Automatic Emergency Braking system, which warns of frontal impacts with other vehicles, achieved a “superior” rating – the highest status possible.

In addition, the Ram 1500 Crew Cab obtained the best score possible in each of the six IIHS crashworthiness tests. Three of these tests focus on frontal crashes, while the other three focus on rollover, rear-impact, and side-impact collisions.

The IIHS previously named the Ram 1500 a 2019 Top Safety Pick+. If Ram continues to improve the truck’s safety technology, it may earn this coveted rating again next year.