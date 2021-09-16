No Comments

Ram Truck Launches Special-Edition Boot Collection

The Ram boot collection

Photo: FCA

Ram Truck has collaborated with Wolverine, a boot and clothing brand, to launch a brand-new boot collection. These special-edition boots were made in the United States and were designed to celebrate skilled workers.

Everything you need to know about the boots

Photo: FCA

Wolverine has been dedicated to funding scholarships and promoting opportunities for skilled workers during the past four years. The brand previously partnered with the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, and Metallica Scholars.

Tom Kennedy, global brand president for Wolverine Footwear and Apparel, said, “Since 2017, Wolverine has donated more than $2 million toward supporting the next generation of skilled workers, and we’re excited to be working with another brand who is equally passionate about investing in the future of the American workforce.”

Wolverine and Ram Truck will make a $10 donation to SkillsUSA each time a boot is pre-ordered. SkillsUSA is a nonprofit organization that supports up-and-coming skilled tradespeople. Every boot available takes its inspiration from Ram pickups.

Photo: FCA

The Ram Tradesman inspired the Wolverine x Ram Tradesman Safety Toe, which comes in two different colorways and costs $229. The Wolverine x Ram Rebel Safety Toe has a $239 price tag, is also available in two colorways, and has a bold design. Lastly, the $400 Wolverine x Ram Limited 1000 Mile Boot features premium Horween leather to match the cabin of the Limited.

The brands also worked with Sheet Metal Arts to release a 60-second video, showing workers wearing the boots and driving Ram vehicles. The “Rent We Pay” video is the second in the “God Bless the Working Class” series, which recognizes the working class. It appears on Ram Truck’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram channels. You can also check it out below.

If you would like to get a new pair of boots, you can take a look at the new collection here. They’ll also make their way to the Ram Truck Store by Amazon, select Boot Barn stores, and BootBarn.com in October.